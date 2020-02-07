Catholic World News

Georgetown announces fossil fuel divestment

February 07, 2020

» Continue to this story on Georgetown University

CWN Editor's Note: Founded by Bishop John Carroll in 1789, Georgetown University is the nation’s oldest Catholic university. In its statement announcing divestment, the university cited Laudato si’, Pope Francis’s 2015 encyclical letter on care for our common home.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!