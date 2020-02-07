Catholic World News

16 religious orders denounce India’s new citizenship law

February 07, 2020

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: The Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019 has been the object of protests for discriminating against Muslims.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

