East Jerusalem should be ‘capital of an independent Palestinian state,’ Middle East Christian leaders declare

February 07, 2020

Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The executive committee of the Middle East Council of Churches, which issued the statement, includes leading Catholic, Orthodox, and Oriental Orthodox prelates.

