Catholic World News

Baltimore archbishop says Mother Lange’s sainthood cause moving forward

February 07, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Mother Mary Lange (c. 1784-1882) founded the Oblate Sisters of Providence, the first African-American women’s religious institute. “Prior to the Emancipation Proclamation, there was no public education for Blacks in Baltimore, since Maryland was a slave state and the education of slaves was outlawed,” the Archdiocese of Baltimore notes. “Mother Lange took charge of educating Black children in her own home in Baltimore at her own expense with another female refugee.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!