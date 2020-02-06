Catholic World News

Bishops, Catholic Charities, hospitals ‘deeply opposed’ to Trump administration’s ‘unacceptable’ Medicaid plan

February 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The Catholic Health Association of the United States, US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Domestic Justice and Human Development Committee and Catholic Charities USA express our deep opposition to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ proposal to cap or block grant funding for the Medicaid expansion population,” according to a statement released after the announcement of Healthy Adult Opportunity. “It is unacceptable for the federal government to walk away from its shared commitment under the Medicaid program to ensure care for all low-income and vulnerable individuals in our country.”

