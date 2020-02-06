Catholic World News

Vatican prelate praises Tebow’s prom for those with special needs

February 06, 2020

Continue to this story on Archbishop Paglia

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia is president of the Pontifical Academy for Life; American athlete Tebow met briefly with Pope Francis on February 5 and brought his “Night to Shine” prom to Rome.

