Economies should be socially inclusive, economist Sachs says in Vatican workshop keynote

February 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Restoring the ethical foundations of economics” was the theme of the American economist’s keynote speech at a workshop organized by the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences.

