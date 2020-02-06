Catholic World News

In China, new administrative rules on religion come into force amid ongoing restrictions

February 06, 2020

» Continue to this story on Christian Solidarity Worldwide

CWN Editor's Note: The new rules include a ban on Christian funerals in some areas of the nation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

