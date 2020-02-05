Catholic World News

Leading Albanian bishops call on EU to accept nation’s request for membership

February 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: French President Emmanuel Macron has vetoed Albania’s request to begin talks to join the European Union. The Southeastern European nation of 3.1 million (map) is 60% Muslim, 18% Orthodox, and 17% Catholic.

