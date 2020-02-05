Catholic World News

As coronavirus speads, Vietnamese bishops call on Catholics to receive Communion in the hand

February 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The government of the Southeast Asian Communist nation of 98 million (map) has temporarily shut down schools to combat the spread of the virus.

