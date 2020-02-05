Catholic World News

Minnesota bishop faces further investigation, loses authority to handle sex abuse allegations

February 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: According to an archdiocesan statement, Archbishop Bernard Hebda of Saint Paul and Minneapolis “has recently been authorized by the Congregation for Bishops in Rome, to conduct further investigation related to claims that the Bishop of Crookston, Michael J. Hoeppner, had engaged in ‘acts or omissions intended to interfere with or avoid civil or canonical investigations of clerical sexual misconduct.’”

