Catholic World News

USCCB: Trump administration’s Israeli-Palestinian peace plan falls short

February 05, 2020

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The Assembly of Catholic Ordinaries of Holy Land has strongly criticized the administration’s Peace to Prosperity plan.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!