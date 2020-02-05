Catholic World News

‘Blessed are the poor in spirit’: Pope Francis continues reflections on the Beatitudes

February 05, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On January 29, Pope Francis began a series of Wednesday general audiences devoted to the Beatitudes. On February 5 (video), he reflected on the first of the eight Beatitudes: “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven” (Matthew 5:3).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!