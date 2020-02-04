Catholic World News

China bans Christian funerals as new rules take effect

February 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Christian funerals have been banned in some areas of China as the communist government begins to enforce a set of repressive regulations on religious practices,” the report explains. “In the eastern province of Zhejiang, the government has put in force a set of Regulations on Centralized Funeral Arrangement, which bans priests from attending funeral prayers outside a religious place.”

