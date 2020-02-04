Catholic World News

Trump administration announces steps to enforce federal conscience law

February 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The announcement “is extraordinarily good news for the right to life, conscientious objection, religious freedom and the rule of law,” the USCCB said in a statement. “For nearly six years, employers in California—including churches—have been forced to fund and facilitate abortions in their health insurance plans in direct violation of a federal conscience protection law known as the Weldon amendment.”

