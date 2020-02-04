Catholic World News

Bishops voice opposition to President Trump’s restrictions on visas from Nigeria, 5 other nations

February 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Immigrants from Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Eritrea, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania will face new restrictions in obtaining certain visas to come to the United States,” the Associated Press reported. “But it is not a total travel ban.”

