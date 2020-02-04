Catholic World News

Pope’s February prayer intention: Listen to the migrants’ cries

February 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s February prayer intention, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer), is “that the cries of our migrant brothers and sisters, victims of criminal human smuggling and human trafficking, may be heard and considered.”

