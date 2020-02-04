Catholic World News

Cardinal Turkson conveys Pope’s closeness to Venezuelans

February 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Fides news agency has published an English translation of the prelate’s Spanish-language message to a meeting in Colombia. “Venezuela’s economy has been caught in a downward spiral for years with growing political discontent, exacerbated further by soaring hyperinflation, power cuts and shortages of food and medicine,” the report notes. “In recent years, close to five million people have left the once wealthy nation.”

