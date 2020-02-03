Catholic World News

In Supreme Court abortion case, Louisiana goes on the offensive

February 03, 2020

» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: “Lawyers for the state attorney general’s office devised an unusually aggressive legal strategy to defend itself in a series of lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of the state’s regulation of abortion providers,” according to the report. “These efforts have been undertaken in part to bolster an argument that, if successful at the Supreme Court this spring, could upend abortion litigation nationwide: Louisiana says abortion providers don’t have patients’ best interests in mind and therefore shouldn’t be allowed to sue on women’s behalf.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

