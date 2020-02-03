Catholic World News

Damascus archbishop: Syria, a country in agony, is ‘living an anticipated Lenten fast’

February 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Simply managing to put food on the table has become a daily nightmare,” said Maronite Archbishop Samir Nassar. “The shortage of fuel, domestic gas supplies and electricity has plunged the most vulnerable—the fragile, the sick, children and the elderly—into darkness coupled with deadly freezing temperatures.”

