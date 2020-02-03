Catholic World News

Patriarchs, other Christian leaders in Jerusalem renew call for 2-state plan

February 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Patriarchs and Heads of Churches in Jerusalem reacted to the Trump administration’s Peace to Prosperity plan, and in doing so echoed the Assembly of Catholic Ordinaries of Holy Land’s more direct criticism.

