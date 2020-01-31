Catholic World News

German bishops ‘embarking on a new path,’ says conference secretary

January 31, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The secretary of the German bishops’ conference says that it is “unacceptable” for doctrinal issued to be decided in Rome “without the participation of the local churches.” Father Hans Langendörfer told the German newspaper General Anzeiger that in their “synodal path,” the German bishops will make decisions “which concern the Roman level.” He said that “we are embarking on a new path of our own, one which brings together lay people and bishops on an equal footing.”

