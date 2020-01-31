Catholic World News

Bankruptcy ‘imminent’ for Buffalo diocese

January 31, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Buffalo, New York, has disclosed that a bankruptcy filing is “imminent” in the light of heavy payments to settle sex-abuse cases. Twenty American Catholic dioceses have already sought bankruptcy protection.

