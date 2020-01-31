Catholic World News

Virginia’s Catholic Lt. Gov. ensures passage of liberal abortion law

January 31, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Virginia’s Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax, who identifies himself as Catholic, cast the deciding vote in the state’s higher chamber on January 29, to guarantee approval of legislation with will eliminate legal restrictions on abortion.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!