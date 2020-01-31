Catholic World News

Pope sees prophetic role for elderly

January 31, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis spoke of the “prophecy of the elderly” during a January 31 audience with participants in a conference on pastoral care for older people. Noting that in many countries, the number of older people is growing will the younger population declines, the Pope said that “civil society needs values and meaning” for old age, and “here, above all, is the contribution of the ecclesial community.” Pope Francis also mentioned that many parents today are not passing along the faith to their children, and grandparents could fill the gap.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!