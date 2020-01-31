Catholic World News

US sanctions former Salvadoran troops in 1989 slaying of 6 Jesuits

January 31, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The 6 Jesuit priests were dragged from their beds and killed on November 16, 1989, by uniformed gunmen at the Jesuit-run Central American University (UCA) in San Salvador, the capital of El Salvador, during the height of a major leftist rebel offensive,” Vatican News reported.

