Doctrine is renewed with roots firmly planted in Magisterium, Pope says

January 31, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Christian doctrine “is a dynamic reality that, staying faithful to its foundation, is renewed from generation to generation and is summed up in one face, one body and one name—the risen Jesus Christ,” Pope Francis told members of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith on January 30. “Christian doctrine is not a system that is rigid and closed in on itself, but neither is it an ideology that transforms with the changing of seasons.” The Pope also discussed care of the terminally ill.

