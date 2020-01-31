Catholic World News

Pope to decide Cardinal Barbarin’s future, Vatican says after cover-up conviction oveturned

January 31, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Despite the acquittal, Cardinal Philippe Barbarin has again offered his resignation. “The Holy See reaffirms its closeness to all the victims of abuses in their suffering and to their families and communities, and is at the side of the Church of Lyon, harshly tried,” the Vatican press office director said. “The Holy Father, who continues to follow closely the unfolding of this painful affair, will communicate his decision in due time.”

