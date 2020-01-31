Catholic World News

Overcome divisions through kindness, Cardinal Nichols says in Brexit statement

January 31, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “As the UK formally leaves the European Union, we have an opportunity to move beyond the divisions which have been evident at many levels in our society,” said Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster. “It is important for everyone to renew a commitment to each other through everyday acts of kindness, being good neighbours, welcoming the stranger and caring for the most vulnerable in our society.”

