Working documents for German bishops’ meeting suggest changes in teaching

January 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: As the Catholic bishops of Germany embark on their “synodal path,” working documents for the assembly call for changes in the Church’s teaching on contraception and homosexuality, and reconsideration of the ban on ordination of women to the priesthood.

