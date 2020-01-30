Catholic World News

Fox network declines pro-life Super Bowl ad

January 30, 2020

» Continue to this story on Washington Times

CWN Editor's Note: The Fox television network has declined to broadcast an advertisement during the Super Bowl that would have presented the testimony of abortion survivors.

