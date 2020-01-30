Catholic World News

Pakistani court releases 42 Christians, jailed after riots in 2015

January 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: An anti-terrorist court in Lahore has released 42 Christians who had been imprisoned since 2015 on charges of rioting. The disturbances occurred after Muslim suicide bombers attacked two churches, killing 15 people.

