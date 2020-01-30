Catholic World News
South Dakota dioceses back bill that would ban transgender surgery on minors
January 30, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: On January 29, the state’s House of Representatives passed the bill by a 46-23 margin.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
