Action Alert!
It is Podcast Week at CatholicCulture.org. We need your support to continue great Catholic audio. Click to support our podcasts!
Catholic World News

South Dakota dioceses back bill that would ban transgender surgery on minors

January 30, 2020

» Continue to this story on South Dakota Catholic Conference

CWN Editor's Note: On January 29, the state’s House of Representatives passed the bill by a 46-23 margin.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.