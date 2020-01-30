Catholic World News

Bishops oppose India’s new proposed abortion law

January 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The proposal, backed by the Cabinet, would permit abortion up to the 24th week of pregnancy. Abortion is currently permitted up to the 20th week.

