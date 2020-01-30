Catholic World News
Lebanon’s Christian leaders denounce street violence, offer support to new government
January 30, 2020
» Continue to this story on Fides
CWN Editor's Note: A new government assume office in Lebanon on January 21 following mass protests.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
