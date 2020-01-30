Catholic World News

Holy Land bishops strongly criticize Trump administration’s Israeli-Palestinian peace proposal

January 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Reacting to the administration’s Peace to Prosperity plan, the Assembly of Catholic Ordinaries of Holy Land called for prayer and said that the plan “does not really take into considerations the just demands of the Palestinian people for their homeland, their rights and dignified life. This plan will bring no solution but rather will create more tensions and probably more violence and bloodshed.”

