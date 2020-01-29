Catholic World News

Appeals court backs Catholic university in faculty-union case

January 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A federal appeals court has reversed a decision by the National Labor Relations Board (NRLB) which had required a Catholic university to bargain with a faculty union. Duquesne University argued that the NLRB had no authority to intervene in the administration of a religious institution.

