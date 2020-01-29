Catholic World News

Finnish diocese laments rising anti-Semitism

January 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Catholics in our country are deeply concerned about the rise in hateful acts against the Jewish community in Finland and other religious communities,” said the chancellor of the Diocese of Helsinki, the nation’s sole Catholic diocese. “These acts cause anxiety and a sense of insecurity among all those who wish to live in peace for one’s own good and the good of the Finnish society.”

