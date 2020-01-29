Catholic World News
Hong Kong diocese directs priests, extraordinary ministers to wear surgical masks while distributing Communion
January 29, 2020
CNS
CWN Editor's Note: The diocese issued guidelines in response to the the coronavirus outbreak.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
