Pope begins new series of Wednesday general audiences on the Beatitudes

January 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Jesus’ teaching provides a kind of ‘identity card’ for Christians,” Pope Francis said on January 29 (video). “Like Moses on Sinai, Jesus gives these ‘new commandments’ from a hillside. He does not impose them, but instead proposes them as the path to true happiness in the future that God promises to his faithful people.”

