Minnesota archdiocese settles case, accepts prosecutor’s oversight

January 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of St. Paul-Minneapolis has settled a civil action brought by Ramsey Country prosecutor John Choi, accepting a settlement in which the archdiocese admits guilt in failing to curb sexual abuse, and recognizes the prosecutor’s oversight of new child-safety programs.

