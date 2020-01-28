Catholic World News

Irish priest nixes Sinn Fein meeting in parish, citing abortion stand

January 28, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic pastor in Coalisland, in County Tyrone, has refused to allow a meeting of the Sinn Fein political party in the parish hall. Father Eugene O’Neill explained that the meeting in a Catholic facility would have been inappropriate insofar because of Sinn Fein’s stand in support of legal abortion.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!