Pope, US bishops discuss polarization, migration, homosexuality

January 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received the bishops of California, Nevada, and Hawaii on January 27. Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco said the Pope “made important distinctions between the (sexual) orientation and the question of marriage … And he spoke about the danger of the gender ideology and how it denies difference.” Bishop Larry Silva of Honolulu asked the Pope to clarify his distinction between evangelization and proselytism; “I have to say I am still a little confused about his distinction,” the bishop said. “I don’t know if he answered it directly.”

