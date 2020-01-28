Catholic World News

Humanae Vitae was prophetic, Paris archbishop says in new book

January 28, 2020

» Continue to this story on Archdiocese of Paris (French)

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Michel Aupetit was installed as Archbishop of Paris in 2018. Pope St. Paul VI issued Humanae Vitae, his encyclical letter on the regulation of birth, in 1968.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!