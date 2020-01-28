Catholic World News

Philippine bishops issue pastoral message on natural disasters

January 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “There is nothing about God’s anger or punishment or vengeance in all this,” Archbishop Romulo Valles, president of the bishops’ conference, said in reaction to the Taal Volcano eruption. “This is just how our world is.”

