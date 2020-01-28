Catholic World News

Cardinal Sarah calls for end to ‘sterile controversy’ over celibacy book

January 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “What breaks my heart and hurts me deeply is the brutality, irreverence, lack of consideration and indecency with which Benedict XVI was treated,” said the Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments.

