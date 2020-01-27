Catholic World News

Indian bishop seeks dismissal of rape charges

January 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Franco Mulakkal has asked an Indian court to dismiss rape charges against him. The bishop—who has denied the charge, but stepped down from his leadership post in the Jalandhar diocese to defend himself—says that charge was lodged by the former superior of a women’s religious congregation who was seeking revenge after he removed her from office.

