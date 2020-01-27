Catholic World News

Cardinal Cupich rejects partisan politics, touts ‘consistent ethic’

January 27, 2020

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Chicago’s Cardinal Blase Cupich has warned against involving the Catholic Church in partisan politics. Speaking in the wake of the March for Life, he called for “an integrated and consistent approach” to issues involving the dignity of human life, rather than concentration on one political issue.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!