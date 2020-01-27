Catholic World News

Sex-selection abortion rising in US?

January 27, 2020

» Continue to this story on Institute for Family Studies

CWN Editor's Note: New statistics indicate that among first-generation American immigrants from some Asian countries, the proportion of boys among newborn infants is remarkably high. The data suggest that the preference for boys, which has led to a severe imbalance of births in countries such as China and India, is now becoming noticeable in the US.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!