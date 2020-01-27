Catholic World News

Iraq’s president meets with Pope

January 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The parties focused on the challenges the country currently faces and on the importance of promoting stability and the reconstruction process, encouraging the path of dialogue and the search for suitable solutions in favour of citizens and with respect for national sovereignty,” according to the Vatican press office. “Attention then turned to the importance of preserving the historical presence of Christians in the country.”

